Marshall Police Department continues to actively investigate an early Saturday morning shooting that left six wounded during a party at Medina’s Event Center, in the 500 block of Alamo Boulevard.
“At this time, we have no one in custody, and we have not clearly established a motive," MPD public information officer, Lt. Len Ames advised.
“Our detectives are working hard to locate witnesses and to identify the individuals who were shooting,” he said. “We have assigned extra detectives in the case, and are following all leads.”
Police were called around 2:03 a.m. Saturday to the 500 block of South Alamo Boulevard, where officers found “a chaotic scene with shots still being actively fired and located multiple gunshot victims,” police said.
More than 200 people were believed to be at the event at the time of the shooting, police said.
Police said six people were shot: one was life-flighted to Tyler in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, two were discharged and three others were taken to Longview for surgery in stable condition.
Police said crime scene detectives recovered numerous cartridge casings from at least two different caliber weapons. Those assisting with the investigation include patrol officers, criminal investigations detectives, the Marshall Fire Department and emergency medical services and patrol deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
“The investigation into this incident is ongoing and detectives are following all possible leads and closely reviewing the evidence,” police said.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact Sgt. Phillips at 903-935-4543 or the Marshall Police Department at 903- 935-4575.
Anonymous tips can be called into the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or by using the P3 mobile app.