The new Island Breeze Daiquiris officially opened its door in Marshall this Thursday, offering a wide range of drinks and even food options to the community in a fun, new environment.
The business is owned and operated by Jason Mitchell and Mohammad Al-Ahmadi, with additional assistance from the Mitchell family including Logan Mitchell, Jason’s son.
The business is the third of the Island Breeze Daiquiri locations opening, according to Jason Mitchell, who said that they were drawn to the Marshall area due to the community and the lack of any similar business in the area.
“We also, we hate to see a broken down structure here, and this used to be a used car lot, there was nothing here for years,” Al-Ahmadi said, “Now we have a brand new building, new parking lot, this building will stand for years.”
The business offers 14 staple daiquiri flavors, which can be mixed and match to create an endless supply of flavors for everyone to enjoy.
Mitchell described the drink menu as a suggestion, stating that any mixture that the community wants to try they are welcome to, and then decide if they want to purchase.
“We want everyone to come in, try a few samples, sit and enjoy everything,” Mitchell said, “If it can be put together, we will make it.”
All of the drinks made at Island Breeze Daiquiris are made with all natural products, without the artificial flavors found in many daiquiri recipes, as well as quality alcohol that make up their products.
The location also offers jello shots; “buzzy bears,” or alcohol infused gummy bears; and two different types of cherries soaked in fireball or other alcohol.
The business also offers a range of food products for the community to enjoy with their drinks, including hot dogs, Chicago dogs, Frito pies, nachos and cheese and more. All of the food is made by hand by Al-Ahmadi.
New to this location is a soda machine, which the owners said will be installed soon at the business. The Marshall location also offers four wide screen TVs, where they plan to run sports games.
“We will buy the pay-per-view games and just have everyone come up and enjoy themselves while they watch the game together,” Mitchell said, “We really want this to be an open and inviting place where people can come and enjoy themselves.”
The location also has a drive-thru window open during business hours.
More information on the business itself, and what they have to offer can be found on the group’s Facebook page or by visiting the new location at 1304 East Grand Avenue in Marshall.