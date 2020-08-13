Community members are concerned over what they see as a lack of action from Marshall Police after three 911 calls were made on Independence Day regarding harassment over the Confederate statue located on the Harrison County Courthouse grounds in Marshall.
Tasha Williams and Jonathan McCarty, both members of the Educators for Public Service, a diverse group of local educators that organized to try to find a compromise over the issues surrounding the Confederate statue, were both involved in the three incidents last month.
“I just feel like this situation is not being taken seriously,” Williams said. “My life was threatened, multiple times, I was the only person of color there at the time and I felt like I was being attacked. To not file a report, or to refuse to, or say that the issue was handled on the scene, even initially, that seems wrong to me.”
On July 4, both Williams and McCarty were present in downtown Marshall, in front of the statue, with a petition to remove the statue and replace it, while still preserving the Confederate monument by making sure it is moved to a safe, public space. Five separate calls were made over the July 4 weekend to the police ending with at least two reports being filed.
Three 911 calls were made during the day by members of the group gathered by the statue due to harassment and threats made against volunteers posted outside of the courthouse collecting signatures.
According to Williams and McCarty, after the first 911 call, during which time Officer Mario Ponce, Officer Rigsby and Lt. Glen Stone responded to the scene, they both said they were happy with the response from MPD officers.
Lieutenant Len Ames, communication officer with MPD, said that after the first call responding officers left the scene and Officer Gauthier was stationed in his squad car on the south side of the courthouse to keep an eye on the situation and ensure Williams and other members of the group’s safety.
A little later on, another call was made to police when an unidentified man in a red GMC truck pulled up in front of volunteers and threatened them, using racial slurs and violent language according to witnesses who were present at the event.
McCarty and Williams said that issues began to arise when they attempted to get Officer Gauthier’s attention, but failed to do so, resulting in the second call to police.
Williams said that while the man in the red GMC was parked in front of volunteers he reached into the back seat of his vehicle and grabbed for a weapon, though police were unable to confirm this due to surveillance cameras being placed at the wrong angle of being too far away to catch the inside of the vehicle or the license plate, according to information from Lt. Ames via a phone call recording with Williams given to the Marshall News Messenger. MPD has declined to release further information regarding these incidents.
Williams and McCarty approached Officer Gauthier after the vehicle left, and asked what was going on. A 30 second delay in the recording prevented MPD from hearing Officer Gauthier’s response to Williams’ question as to why he did not see them trying to get his attention.
However, both Ames and Williams agree that Officer Gauthier could have been on his phone, which Williams stated is what Gauthier told her he was doing, to check information on MPD’s new mobile software, according to Ames.
McCarty said he was able to give Gauthier a photo with the license plate of the vehicle, which he then ran through MPD’s system.
Ames previously stated that Gauthier determined that what had taken place did not rise to the level of a criminal act, and therefore no report was filed on the incident.
Williams said that it is her opinion that this lack of action by Gauthier led to the need for the third and final call to police that day, after a white truck pulled up and threatened them using a weapon and racial slurs.
For this reason, Williams said she called the Marshall Police Department the following Monday, July 6, to check on the case regarding the first call to 911 that officers responded to, and request to file a complaint against Officer Gauthier.
Williams said that her requests to file a complaint and speak to someone regarding her case were ignored for at least a week, during which time she discover her initial case was filed as closed, and handled on the scene.
“I had been trying and trying to get a hold of someone, and was having no luck, and then I found out they had closed the case when no one had even spoken to me,” Williams said. “I felt like my life didn’t matter and that my safety didn’t matter.”
Williams said she was eventually able to contact Ames, who listened to her issues and offered to have her come into the station with her statement and file a report about the July 4 incidents. This took place on July 10.
Ames is heard on the phone call recording stating that he was aware of Williams’ desire to file a report against Officer Gauthier, and encourages her to meet with him and discuss the issues at hand.
During a later phone call recording between Williams and Chief Cliff Carruth, she can be heard voicing her wish to file a complaint once again, during which time Carruth can be heard encouraging Williams to file a report.
“If you want to you can; if someone has a complaint we investigate all of them,” Carruth said. “Then we do investigate it and if we find that the officer does something wrong, we do discipline the officers when they mess up.”
Ames said that Williams’ initial case has now been forwarded to the District Attorney’s office, after Williams wrote out her statement and brought it into MPD after her phone call to Ames.
No complaint has currently been filed against Officer Gauthier or anyone else regarding the July 4 incidents.
“What we owe to you is that you are able to use your voice and express your opinion as comfortably as possible,” Ames said on the call. “We are blessed to police the community when 90 percent of the people out there are being peaceful and engaging in conversation. Hopefully we can make you (Williams) feel comfortable again and come back out and speak. We aren’t there to police you but to make sure that you are comfortable enough to speak out.”
Ames can be heard during the phone call with Williams encouraging her to continue to speak out and voice her opinion on issues affecting the local community, and apologized to her for having to face those terrifying experiences and for her feeling like the MPD did not do its job to support her.
He said that in his opinion community members who do not exit their vehicles, but rather drive by making threats, do not pose a serious risk because they only feel comfortable saying those things from the comfort of their vehicles.
“I am not saying this to minimize what you are going through, but hopefully to provide some semblance of comfort,” Ames said on the call. “I try to remind people all the time we are peace officers, we are there to maintain peace and we are successful when our presence deters the situation from even occurring.”
Williams said that even after the calls with both Ames and Carruth, she is unsatisfied with the response to the issues by MPD.