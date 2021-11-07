Marshall resident Juanita Biggers was dancing the night away on Saturday at the Mt. Zion Spiritual Church in Marshall as she celebrated her 100th birthday.
Decked out in a special birthday sash pinned with dollar bills, community members, family and friends gathered at the church’s gymnasium on Saturday to celebrate the life of Biggers and watch her strut her stuff, proving she’s still got it at 100.
Biggers showed off her dance moves to guests then enjoyed a huge cake which she was kind enough to share with her many guests.