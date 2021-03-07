JEFFERSON — When Mary Ayala graduates from the police academy to become an official peace officer for Jefferson PD, she’ll literally be wearing the support of the community she backs, thanks to the patronage of the city’s newly-formed Adopt-A-Cop program.
“The bigger cities, they furnish everything, but the smaller towns, the PDs often have to furnish their own gear,” the Adopt-A-Cop Organizer Wesley “Shaggy” Jones explained Saturday during the organization’s first fundraiser, a crawfish boil, held at Made in the Shade boutique.
Jones said citizens didn’t realize the plight of small-town police department budgets until Ayala started her journey as a cadet.
“Nobody would’ve ever known that until Jefferson finally started a program where they hired an officer, who wasn’t a peace officer,” he said. “She gets to go to the Academy.
“When she starts out, our cadet, she has to buy everything; so we’ve raised enough money to completely outfit her,” he happily announced Saturday. “So it won’t be anything out of her pocket.”
Saturday, the Adopt-A-Cop program saw a standing-room only crowd as the group gathered at Made in the Shade to raise more money to support the local police force. Representatives from various law enforcement agencies attended, including game wardens, Department of Public Safety troopers, members of JPD, and Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker and Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur also came to support.
“It is a very special thing to see the community embrace the patrolmen, see the need and put a program together that helps them and helps beyond just the circle we’re looking at, because we hope this grows into something we can expand to the sheriff’s office, game wardens and make it a regional support mechanism,” Baker said as he enjoyed the fellowship Saturday.
Baker said, as the city’s new mayor, he’s still gauging various needs and listening to complaints as well as lots of positive feedback that will better help meet the needs of the community. He’s particularly excited about the progress of the Adopt-A-Cop program and looks forward to what’s in store for the program in the future.
“This is something that is just so special to me that it is being launched as I’m early into my first tour of duty here, and it’s just a special thing,” said Baker. “The police chief said the morale has never been higher. He said it is really cool to be able to walk the halls of the precinct and have people talking about not only what this group is doing, but what other citizens are doing.
“We’ve got more people that are raising their hand and wanting to help in little bitty ways or big ways,” he said. “It will grow.”
Since its establishment a month ago, Jones noted the organization has already grown, raising more than $5,000 to help officers.
“We started it because the Jefferson PD is underpaid and they have to furnish most of all their gear out of their pocket, and this money is in an account to help them,” said Jones.
“Within just five weeks, we’re already over $5,000,” he added. “And so within the next month, we’re going to incorporate Marion County Sheriff’s Department. It’s expanding that fast.”
Jones said he appreciates those who have supported the organization, whether they’ve sent donations to Made in the Shade or bought one of their Adopt A Cop signs or supported their crawfish boil.
“We’ve had a lot of people come out making donations. We’ve come up with these signs that we sell for $20 apiece and then we’ve got some stickers,” he said, noting they also received a $2,500 donation from a foundation.
“My whole idea behind it was not only to let them know that the citizens back them and appreciate them for what they do, but with the way the country is in turmoil with the law enforcement, I wanted to put it out there that not everybody is against them,” Jones said of his purpose behind the program. “I’m hoping that it would go viral and other towns will catch on and start doing it.”
Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez said he appreciates the Adopt-A-Cop organization and citizens’ support.
“It has for the biggest portion, I would say, it’s impacted the morale,” he said of the program. “It has shown there are people who are seeing where the department needs help and they have come together to put this program together to help those officers that need or have to purchase their own equipment.”
The police chief was moved by the large turnout of Saturday’s fundraiser.
“It shows that we do have community support for what we’re doing, and we’re moving in the right direction, engaging with the community, getting the community involved in events, and we’ll continue to do that in the future,” Chief Perez said.
“When you have a community that supports you, especially in police force, it motivates you to continue (the mission) — protecting and serving that community,” he said.
Making history
The generosity also touched Mary Ayala’s heart as she works her way to become an official peace officer.
“Through the Adopt a Cop program, when she is a full-fledge officer, when she gears up in uniform, she will literally be wearing Jefferson with her all the time,” Jones pointed out.
“I will have everyone with me every time I suit up to serve this community,” Ayala agreed.
“Isn’t that amazing,” she beamed. “It is beautiful.”
Ayala, who will make history as Jefferson’s first female Hispanic police officer, said she’s excited about serving the community she fell in love with just a little over a year ago while visiting a local bed and breakfast.
“I’m originally from a big city,” she said, sharing she’s from Brooklyn, New York. “I had never been in a small town, but you always hear about that small-town love, that small town community.
“I came to Jefferson a year ago, 13 days later, I was living here,” Ayala recalled.
Ayala stumbled upon Jefferson while doing a Google search for small town bed and breakfast recommendations near Houston.
“I was working in Houston. I was supervising a shelter of 100 undocumented immigrant children and I had been to Austin and I had been to San Antonio, but I had never been to a bed and breakfast,” Ayala said. “I needed a break and I just wanted to experience something different. I Googled — bed and breakfast, small town, four hours from Houston. Jefferson popped up. I had never heard of it. I came here, and I just started meeting people. Everybody says hello here. I just fell in love with it and 13 days later, I was moving.
“I fell so madly in love with this community. I left my family. I left my home, my job and came here,” she shared. “I fell so in love with this community that all I wanted to do was serve this community.”
After getting acquainted with the local citizens, she eventually met Chief Perez.
“We talked about different things that we saw in the community and how best I would be able to serve this community and then the program of sending a cadet to the police academy,” she said. “All of a sudden this community just came around to support me, to support our department, and it’s just turned into something that I’ve never experienced before in my life.”
Ayala said she feels blessed to be able to work for the local department under the leadership of Perez, whom she described as a “servant leader”.
“My boss took a leap of faith to do something that had never been done,” she said of encouraging the city council to allow him to send a civilian to the academy.
“This is really amazing that this community, as small as it is, has the enormous heart that it does,” said Ayala.
Feed the force
Peggy Walker, a Lions Club member and treasurer of the Adopt-A-Cop program, noted that the program also feeds officers through donations.
“We do Feed the Force where we encourage citizens to bring food and snacks, just drop it off at the department,” said Walker. “Somebody’s all the time bringing them food. I just tell people if you’re at the store and see some Little Debbie’s, drop them off at the department; and if you’re cooking something, maybe a big pot of stew, you’ve got leftovers, drop them off at the department; they’ll eat it.
“People have been really good about that,” she said. “We want to support them both financially for their out-of-pocket expenses, but also we want to support them morally because we appreciate what they do and they put their lives out on the line for us each and every day. So we want to serve those who protect and serve us.”
To support the Adopt-A-Cop program, email jaac75657@gmail.com or visit the Jefferson, Texas Adopt-A-Cop Facebook page for more information.