JEFFERSON — Droves of participants turned out for the Tractors for Trump parade in downtown Jefferson, on Saturday, in support of the re-election bid for President Donald Trump.
The parade, which kicked off at 1 p.m., was held in conjunction with Jefferson’s second annual Antique Tractor Show and was hosted by the Republican Party of Marion County. The party invited participants to “wear your Trump swag and bring your flags.”
“This event, we came to last year. That was the first year they put it on,” said William Gandy, of Tyler. “This year we planned on coming again but the theme for the parade this year was ‘Trump 2020’, so we wanted to partake in that and show our patriotism and our support.”
Gandy, who gained an interest in antique tractors in 1996, as a teen, showcased his 1944 Farmall-M tractor at Saturday’s parade.
Robert Bailey, of Longview, made the occasion a family a fair with his wife, their son Todd Bailey, of Henderson, and three grandsons from Tatum.
The patriarch sported a patriotic Trump 2020 face mask as he drove his grandson’s 1951 John Deere Model B in the parade. Todd Bailey showcased a 1951 Oliver Model 88.
“That’s the only Oliver here, I believe,” said Todd Bailey.
The Baileys have made antique tractors a tradition for 20 years, they said.
“We’re just trying to preserve history,” Todd Bailey shared.
“We buy, but we don’t sell,” he chuckled.
Prior to the Tractors for Trump parade, the second annual Antique Tractor Show kicked off at 10 a.m. Austin Street was closed to traffic in downtown Jefferson to make room for the dozens of antique and modern tractors that participated.
“The day went great,” said organizer Francene Rainey, who co-organized the event with Diamond Don RV Park.
“We had 80 registered tractors and trucks. That is double from last year,” said Rainey, noting last year’s debut brought in 40 participants.
The tractor show included a tractor parade, slow tractor race and a host of presentations of unique awards for the different tractor entries. Antique small engines and working exhibits, as well as vintage truck exhibitors were also welcome to the event.
The oldest truck participant was a 1928 fire truck. Best decorated tractor winner was Emma Dygert, whose patriotic-themed small tractor stole the show.
The farthest participant traveled 180 miles for the show, Rainey said. Other participants came from Louisiana. Several clubs also participated including Wylie Tractor Club, Lone Star Club, and East Texas Antique Tractor Club.
“One club brought nine tractors, so it was just a fantastic event,” said Rainey.
The organizer said participants started arriving in Jefferson Friday night. The rest came Saturday morning.
“We’ve had a really, really good response,” Rainey said previously.
She said antique tractor shows are popular in the East Texas area. Because many are connected with fairs and have had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants on Saturday were happy to that the show went on as planned in Jefferson.
“The day went great,” Rainey said. “It was a beautiful day. We had a great time. Lots of spectators were in town eating and shopping.”