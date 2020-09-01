JEFFERSON — Tractors will once again plow through the streets of downtown Jefferson later this month when the second annual Antique Tractor Show kicks off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 19.
Also, during the tractor show, the Tractors from Trump Parade will kick off at 1 p.m. on Sept. 19.
Traffic will be closed down on Austin Street in downtown Jefferson on Sept. 19 in order to make room for the more than 100 antique and modern tractors expected to arrive for the annual show.
Held for the first time last year, organizer Francene Rainey with Diamond Don RV Park, said the event was a success.
“We’ve had a really, really good response and we might have a few vendors set up but we will have all of our specialty shops in downtown Jefferson open and some of the downtown restaurants will offer discounts to those here for the tractor show,” Rainey said previously.
The tractor show will include a tractor parade, slow tractor race and a host of presentations of unique awards for the different tractor entries. A swap meet is new to the event this year and will happen behind the Historic Jefferson Railway.
Setup will begin at 2 p.m. on Sept. 18 and tractor participants are invited to attend the Meet and Greet Dinner Social that evening at the Diamond Don RV Park and Event Center.
Antique small engines and working exhibits, as well as vintage truck exhibitors are also welcome to the event.
Also new this year, the Tractors for Trump Parade is expected to kick off at 1 p.m. in downtown Jefferson, hosted by the Republican Party of Marion County.
For more information about the Tractors for Trump Parade, visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/736252776920901
For more information about the Antique Tractor Show, visit its Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/218073946215146 or call 903-315-0456.