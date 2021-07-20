JEFFERSON — The city of Jefferson’s Tourism Department and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce have rescheduled their first joint event which got rained out in June.
The two have teamed up to offer their first ever Hot Air Balloon Mini-Glow event set for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 in Jefferson.
The co-sponsored event, to be held at the Jefferson Airport, is open to all at a cost of $10 per adult and $5 per child, ages 12-years-old and younger.
“This is our first joint project with the city’s Tourism Department and we have more to come,” Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Moore said previously.
“We will have five balloons here from the Longview hot air balloon event and they will do a glow when it gets dark. This was their idea and they had reached out to us with the idea for a mini-glow.”
Those wishing to climb in the basket of a hot air balloon and go up in the air for a tethered ride can do so for $20 per person.
“They will go up to 20 feet in the air in the balloon,” Moore said.
The event will also feature food trucks on site and those wishing to participate can still sign up by contacting Moore at 318-347-5673.
“The gates will open at the airport at 4:30 p.m. to give time for people to eat and go up in the balloons, then the glow will happen at sunset,” he said. “Things will probably really get started about 5:30 p.m.”
Moore said guests are welcome to bring their lawn chairs or blankets, ice chests and set up at the airport for the glow. Children’s bounce houses will be on site, as well as food trucks, ice cream and music.
“We are really hoping the glow will bring people from all over to visit Jefferson,” he said.
For more information about the event, follow the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/845817266351847
The airport is located at 270 Cypress River Airport Road in Jefferson.