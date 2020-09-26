JEFFERSON — Soon in downtown Jefferson, the rumble of hundreds of motorcycles will vibrate through the streets as the annual Jefferson Burn Benefit ride for a cause kicks off.
Early bird registration for the annual motorcycle rally that benefits burn victims and campers at Camp I’m Still Me in Scottsville will soon wrap up.
“Each year in October we welcome you to Jefferson, Texas to help raise money for burn survivors,” event organizers posted on social media. “This year we are so pleased to be partnering with My Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club and Rockhouse Productions for the annual fantastic music lineup.”
The weekend long event includes a ride for survivors, followed by live performers.
Originally named the Boo Run Burn Benefit after event founder Charles “Boo“ Chaler, who suffered a welding accident that burned more than 95 percent of his body in 1999, the event later began to collect funds for the Percy Johnson Burn Foundation and child campers to Camp I’m Still Me.
In 2014, Jefferson business owners Stan and Michelle Davis, who own Auntie Skinners’ Riverboat Club, took over the Burn Run Biker Benefit.
The event still raises funds for the foundation and the week long summer camp in Scottsville meant to help children burn victims.
“We are so pleased to announce that Boo is going to head a ride-along from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 9,“ the organizers said.
VIP wristbands, early registration tickets and regular event tickets are available on the event’s website at https://www.jeffersonburnbenefit.com/
The event will also feature several vendor booths of both food, arts and crafts and local businesses throughout the weekend.
Those wishing to still sign up as a vendor may download the application from the event website.
In addition to the line up of live music which a list of participating bands can be viewed on the website, the event will also feature a poker run, games, Bike Show and Slow Ride Competition.
For more information or to sign up, visit the event’s website.