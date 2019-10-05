JEFFERSON — East Texas’ largest bike rally with a cause, the Jefferson Burn Run, is set to ride again in downtown Jefferson Oct. 11-13.
Hundreds will flood downtown Jefferson next weekend in an effort to raise money for burn survivors through the Percy R. Johnson Burn Foundation and Camp I’m Still Me in Scottsville.
Camp I’m Still Me serves children ages 4-17 who have suffered burn injuries. The Jefferson Burn Run, formerly called the Boo Burn Run, provides the all inclusive camp free of cost for all burn survivors each summer.
The Percy R. Johnson Foundation, along with the Red River Street Rod Association, also operates the Chaler — Rods House in Shreveport near LSU Health Science Center to provide housing for families while a loved one is being treated for burn injuries.
The annual rally has a full line up this year, beginning on Oct. 11 with volunteer registration, t-shirt sales and Poker Run sign up from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The live entertainment kicks off at 10 a.m. on Oct. 11 with Blake Powell taking the stage at the Outside Beer Garden. Down Home will follow at 12:30 p.m., followed by Jake Williams at 2:30 p.m., Tony McGovern and the Unholy Rollers at 4:30 p.m., Tail Gate Poets at 6:30 p.m. and Dakota Ritter at 8:30 p.m.
Live music inside Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club on Oct. 11 will include Nick Brumley at 1 p.m., Terry Dugan at 4 p.m., Blues Boyz at 6 p.m., Anna Brazeal at 9 p.m. and Wes Jeans at 11 p.m.
The activity really heats up on Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. with the Fidelity Communications presentation of the sponsor check, followed by the 8:45 a.m. invocation by Bikers For Christ.
At 9 a.m. on Oct. 12, the first Bike Out Poker Run kicks off and the Bike Show on Austin Street will follow that afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. Bike games will be hosted from 4 to 6 p.m. on Lafayette Street and the live auction inside Auntie Skinner’s will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12.
The musical line up for Oct. 12 at the Outside Beer Garden will follow as: Blade Petty at 10 a.m., Locked & Loaded at 12:30 p.m., Levi Pilkington Band at 2:30 p.m., Slim & The Pretty Fat Boys at 4:30 p.m., Rewind at 6:30 p.m. and Snake Bone at 8:30 p.m.
The inside live music at Auntie Skinner’s on Oct. 12 will follow as: Lee Mathis & Sheila Weaver at 10:30 a.m., Clay Logan at noon, Hub Cap & The Loose Nuts at 2 p.m., Noon Day at 4 p.m., Crooked Halo at 9 p.m. and White Trash Wannabees at 11 p.m.
The activities on Oct. 13 will begin at 10 a.m. with a CMA Church Service under the tent at Alley Stage. Riders will ride out following the church service.
Throughout the weekend, retail and food vendors will be set up throughout the downtown Jefferson area.
To find out more about the Jefferson Burn Run, visit https://www.jeffersonburnbenefit.com/
For more information about Camp I’m Still Me, visit http://campimstillme.com/