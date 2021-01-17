JEFFERSON — A Jefferson business owner has now added the title of author to her resume as she fulfills one of her lifelong dreams with the release this week of her published book, “She Rises for Tomorrow.”
Salon Rouge Spa in Jefferson owner Brooklynn Bradley-LaFleur had her newly published book, “She Rises for Tomorrow,” released internationally this week. The book, which is the second in a series founded by author Kimmie Wong, is a book that focuses on the inspirational personal stories of female entrepreneurs and small business owners across the world as they overcome hurdles in their professional and personal lives.
“This is the second book in Kimmie’s series with the third coming out sometime next year,” LaFleur said. “Kimmie put all of us women in connection with each other from different small businesses across the world and we share our stories of how we started, the struggles we faced and how we overcame them.”
Each female small business owner has their own chapter in the book where they’ve written out their own hardships and triumphs in an effort to motivate other women to follow their dreams.
“When I came across an opportunity to collaborate with 14 other female entrepreneurs around the world who wanted to do the same through a book, I thought it was amazing and jumped at the chance,” LaFleur said. “We all connected through Zoom then got to work writing our personal stories.”
LaFleur said writing a book has always been a personal dream of hers and she’s grateful for the experience of having her first book produced in collaboration with other female entrepreneurs.
“This experience with Kimmie has given me the confidence and inspiration to sit down and start working on the books I’ve always dreamed of writing,” LaFleur said. “I’m so grateful to have been able to learn this process through this experience with her and the other women.”
LaFleur not only works as a hair stylist at the salon she owns, she also runs LaFleur Couture, a store that features safe and healthy products for men, women and children. From cleaning products to supplements and make up, LaFleur Couture focuses on products that promote overall wellness, she said previously.
In addition to the businesses LaFleur runs, she also started Tripp’s Little Free Library on site of her salon. The library provides free books for anyone who visits the library box.
LaFleur said she hopes “She Rises for Tomorrow,” will inspire other women to have the confidence and motivation they need to follow their life passions.
“It’s important to share our personal stories with other women and encourage them to overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams,” she said. “As a business owner who started from the ground up, I want to encourage and help others in anyway I can. We’ve had women reach out to us with questions and been able to connect with them through the book. I’m excited to share my story and hope it helps even one person to go out and start their business or overcome whatever roadblocks they may be facing.”
LaFleur will have copies of the book for sale at her business, located at 318 North Polk Street in Jefferson and the book can also be purchased online by visiting https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/brooklynn-bradley-lafleur/she-rises-for-tomorrow/paperback/product-46d6wr.html?page=1&pageSize=4
To reserve a copy, email LaFleur at brooklynnawg1@gmail.com