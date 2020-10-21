JEFFERSON — Several Jefferson businesses are stocking up on candy and other treats as they prepare to welcome trick-or-treaters this upcoming Halloween holiday.
The bayou town will a full day of events hosted by community businesses and organizations and free candy for trick-or-treaters, as well as other tricks will be available.
Embear’s Vintage Boutique kicks off the day’s treats with its Halloween on the Bayou event at 2 p.m. on Oct. 31.
The event will have several other organizations and businesses with their “trunks” on site offering customers special Halloween deals on products, while children receive some sweet treats.
Participants include Port Jefferson Outpost, the Old Vault and trunk space is still open for others that would like to join the event or groups that would like to host a “trunk” space to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.
There will also be a costume contest with a cash prize.
Those interested in a “trunk” space should call Embear’s at 903-808-5463. Embear’s is located at 203 North Polk Street in Jefferson.
Next up that day, the newly re-opened and renovated Pines Cafe, at 5079 FM 729 in Jefferson is set to host its Haunted Maze Halloween Fest beginning with games for children from 3 to 7 p.m.
Tickets for the children’s games will be sold on site and all children will receive candy. There will also be a children’s costume contest.
The Haunted Maze will open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are sold on site at $5 each. The restaurant warns the maze might not be appropriate for smaller children as it is scary.
A concession stand will be set up on site for snack purchases and the restaurant will be open with a full menu available.
For more information, visit the Pines Cafe Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/PinesCafe/
Rounding out the day of treats and scares is the Marion County Fair Board’s drive through trick or treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at 130 Kelly Park Road in Jefferson.
Guests can stay in the safety of their car and drive through to get free candy. For more information, visit the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/1JOHfef6S