JEFFERSON — Without a hitch, the good times rolled in downtown Jefferson Saturday as local businesses carried on the Mardi Gras spirit in place of the Krewe of Hebe’s annual Mardi Gras Upriver event, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of people don’t realize that Jefferson is one of the biggest, next to Galveston, Mardi Gras celebrations licensed here in the state of Texas,” shared Angie Hudson, owner of Made in the Shade. “So we’ve been doing this for many, many years.
“It’s a weekend tradition for us,” she said. “Of course, it kind of got cut a little short this year because of corona, but we’re still partying. We’re still celebrating.”
Made in the Shade, in particular, hosted its fourth annual “Mardi Gras on the Bayou” event, which kicked off at 10 a.m. at the store’s outdoor courtyard area, located at 118 E. Henderson St.
The affair featured live music and a tasty bayou feast, consisting of crawfish, gator sausage, shrimp, potatoes, and corn with Cajun homemade tamales — all prepared by “Chad the Crawfish Man.”
“Last night Chad started cooking, so we had food last night, but then we have our live music and the events going on outside today,” said Hudson.
The family-friendly event offered fun for all ages, and saw a turnout of between 300 to 400 people by 1 p.m.
“We’ve been busy all day,” Hudson said Saturday.
Debra Plunkett traveled from Keithville, La., to partake in the festivities.
“I drive from Keithville, La., to come to Jefferson just for this lady and her vibes, and the store,” Plunkett said, sharing she enjoys the inviting atmosphere Hudson creates.
Plunkett came decked in her Mardi Gras beads, festive scarf and jacket for the occasion.
“I love this place,” said Plunkett.
Bill and Pat Stell drove from Shreveport, Louisiana, to join in the fun.
“We’re big into Mardi Gras,” Bill said.
The couple sported matching decorative black blazers, showcasing their love for music and the “King of Rock and Roll”, Elvis, for the occasion.
“We’re members of the Krewe of Elders out of Shreveport, which caters to people age 50 and above,” shared Bill. “This is Mardi Gras season. It’s not much going on over there, so we come over here to soak up some of the Mardi Gras spirit.”
In addition to Made in the Shade’s “Mardi Gras on the Bayou”, other Jefferson businesses teamed up to offer a “Pardi Gras 2021” event for shoppers. Participating businesses were The Front Porch on Polk, EmBear’s Vintage and the Jefferson Outpost.
The “Bead Mobile” was also on the scene, passing out beads to guests along Polk Street.
Miss Kitty’s Red Bus Cupcakes, an English Double Decker dessert bus, also participated, selling cupcakes, ice cream and more.