JEFFERSON — After Jefferson’s Krewe of Hebe recently announced the cancellation of the city’s largest downtown tourist event of the year, Mardi Gras Upriver 2020, a few Jefferson businesses have teamed up to offer a smaller scale, “Pardi Gras 2020” event for shoppers on Feb. 6.
The Front Porch on Polk, EmBear’s Vintage and the Jefferson Outpost have teamed up to offer shoppers, “Pardi Gras 2020,” in downtown Jefferson on Feb. 6.
Shoppers and visitors to downtown Jefferson on Feb. 6 will need to keep an eye out for the “Bead Mobile,” as it travels up and down Polk Street each hour, offering Mardi Gras beads and treats to guests.
The “Bead Mobile” will begin it’s trek down the street beginning at noon on Feb. 6.
Laissez les bon temps rouler! (Let the good times roll!)