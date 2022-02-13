JEFFERSON — Downtown Jefferson businesses will soon be turning green as they gear up for the annual shopping event, “Shamrocks and Shenanigans,” hosted by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
Those wanting a little taste of the luck of the Irish can check out the historic downtown Jefferson area during the special “Shamrocks and Shenanigans” shopping event which is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 22.
Each participating business will feature special sales and deals in honor of the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday.
Businesses interested in participating can still join by contacting the Marion County Chamber of Commerce at (903) 665-2672.
Last year’s shopping event saw about two dozen stores join in the fun. Shoppers are encouraged to wear green or dress up like a leprechaun while they search for treasures at the downtown stores while sampling a complimentary Irish drink.
Shoppers should also keep their eyes peeled for hidden shamrocks around the bayou city that will secure special discounts at the local stores. In addition to hidden shamrocks worth special discounts, each participating business will have their own in store sales.