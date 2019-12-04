JEFFERSON — A Jefferson cancer survivor spent the past two and a half years growing his hair out, just so he could cut it on Tuesday and donate it to children in need of wigs who have also lost their hair due to battling the disease.
Robert Wooley took a seat inside Salon Rouge in Jefferson on Tuesday and was eager to have owner Brooklynn LaFleur cut off about eight inches of his hair to donate to Children with Hairloss, a non-profit organization that provides free human hair replacements to children and youth facing medically-related hair loss.
“I am a stage 4 throat cancer survivor and I lost all of my hair during chemotherapy and radiation,” Wooley said on Tuesday. “When I had a clean bill of health, I decided to grow out my hair and donate it to Children with Hairloss.”
Wooley said this was the longest he had ever let his hair grow out and he wasn’t at all nervous about cutting the locks on Tuesday.
“I’m ready for it to be gone,” he said. “I know it’s going where I want it to go and I’m not at all upset.”
Wooley was joined at the salon by his daughter Amanda Wooley who was in town from California for the holidays. She too is growing her hair out long to donate it to children and youth in need but she said she has a few more inches she wishes to grow it before taking a seat in the salon’s chair.
“I haven’t cut my hair in six years but I still want it to grow a little bit longer before I cut it,” she said.
LaFleur said she has cut the hair of several people throughout the years that have grown their hair out and donated it to others in need but she was especially happy to cut the hair of a cancer survivor that was donating.
Wooley, who had his last cancer treatment in Feb. of 2014, said he hadn’t had a hair cut since March of 2017 but he was just happy to be able to donate what he could.
“I’m lucky to even be sitting here after stage 4 throat cancer,” he said.
“He’s a medical miracle,” his daughter added.
Once LaFleur made the cuts and locks fell from his head, Wooley said he could already feel the difference.
“My head does feel lighter,” he said. “I might start another two and a half year hair growth journey again today.”
For more information about Children With Hairloss, visit their website at https://www.childrenwithhairloss.us/