JEFFERSON — It’s the most wonderful time of year, and advance tickets are now on sale for Jefferson’s 39th annual Candlelight Tour of Homes.
Now through Nov. 24, guests to the annual Candlelight Tour of Homes can reserve advance tickets at a discounted rate for one of historic Jefferson’s most popular attractions of the year.
For 39 years, the Candlelight Tour of Homes, hosted by the Historic Jefferson Foundation, has allowed guests to tour through several selected historic Jefferson homes and buildings that are featured in the annual tour.
The event allows guests from all over to come take a step back in time as they follow their Victorian-era docent through a tour of some of Jefferson’s most iconic homes and buildings as they are dressed in all of their Christmas glory true to the Victoria period.
Advance tickets are $22.50 per adult, and children 12-years-old and younger are free. Tickets may be purchased on the Tour’s website at www.jeffersoncandlelight.com.
The tours will run from 3 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 9 and from 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11.
The 39th annual Candlelight Tour of Homes headquarters is located in downtown Jefferson at 116 W. Austin St.
