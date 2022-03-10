JEFFERSON — Spring is in the air, and two East Texas area organizations have set upcoming golf tournament fundraisers this month.
The Jefferson Carnegie Library and the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines will both host golf tournament fundraisers later this month in order to raise funds for the organizations.
Jefferson Carnegie Library
The Friends of the Jefferson Carnegie Library are calling all golfers as they have announced their annual golf tournament fundraiser, which benefits library programs.
The Friends of the Jefferson Carnegie Library Board President Stacy Mills said Thursday the group’s annual golf tournament fundraiser is set for 11:30 a.m. on March 27 at Wood Hollow Golf Course, located at 5121 McCann Road in Longview.
The four-member teams will get their lunch, 18 hole green fee and a golf cart, all for $75 per player.
Check in will begin at 11:30 a.m. on March 27 at the golf course, followed by lunch at noon and tee off times starting at 1 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded to the first place team, the golfer with the longest drive and the golfer with the closest drive to the pin. Mulligans will be allowed at a cost of two for $20.
All proceeds from the annual golf tournament go towards funding Jefferson Carnegie Library programs and operating costs.
To sign up, contact Debbie Brewer from 1 to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday at 301 W. Lafayette St. in Jefferson, or by calling Brewer at (903) 665-8911.
Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines
The Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines have set their 16th annual Odis Hill Memorial Golf Tournament fundraiser event for 12:30 p.m. on March 25 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The event will begin with complimentary lunch at 11 a.m. on March 25, followed by a shot gun start at 12:30 p.m.
The tourney will consist of a six player scramble and sponsorships are also available by contacting the Club at (903) 935-2030 or email Club CEO Chad Patterson at chad@begreateasttexas.com.