JEFFERSON — The Friends of Jefferson Carnegie Library on Thursday celebrated another year in the scrapbooks and a great year it was, the organization’s President Tony Jones said.
“We had a very good and successful year,” Jones said on Thursday during the group’s annual end of year membership dinner at the historic library. “We have a $30,000 check that we’re presenting to the library’s board tonight but that’s not all we raised throughout the year.”
With only four Carnegie libraries operating in the state today, the importance to maintain the historic Jefferson libraries for the neighboring community is imperative, Jones said.
“The Friends of the library raises money for all of the operational costs associated with the library, including its Children’s program, the summer reading program, author events and much more.”
The library’s next fundraiser event is Bingo and BBQ Night, set for 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 at the library. The event is BYOB and will feature barbecue catered by Joseph’s Riverport Barbecue of Jefferson. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the library. For more information, call 903-918-6210.
In celebration on Thursday of yet another successful year maintaining the library, the Friends invited Mississippi author Susan Cushman to speak to the group during the dinner.
“I have always been fascinated by the Friends of the Library groups and that is what inspired my book, ‘Friends of the Library,’” Cushman said. “Though I’m from Mississippi and the stories in the book are inspired from libraries there, I’ve found it really does apply for libraries all across the south.”
Cushman’s fictional book contains 10 short stories about characters who face life’s challenges yet learn to be thankful for their local libraries and the books and stories contained within their walls.
Cushman’s book can be purchased at www.susancushman.com.