JEFFERSON — After getting postponed from this spring due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Friends of the Jefferson Carnegie Library Charity Golf Tournament is back on and set for Sept. 12 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview.
“This is one of our biggest fundraisers each year for the library,” Friends of the Jefferson Carnegie Library President Stacy Mills said on Thursday. “The proceeds from this fun fundraiser allow us to continue to support the library, which is a beautiful and historic building.”
The 18-hole tournament is set up for teams of four and prizes will be awarded to the “closest to the hole,” “longest drive,” and other accomplishments.
Lunch is included for all participants and registration is encouraged in advance or allowed the day of the event.
The cost is $60 per player, which includes the golf cart, green fee and hamburger lunch.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m. on Sept. 12, followed by lunch at noon and tee off at 1 p.m.
Raffle drawings will also be held throughout the day, with prizes including gift certificates to local businesses, including Dick’s Sporting Goods, golf equipment, and a brunch for two at a Jefferson bed and breakfast.
Raffle tickets are $5 each or six for $20.
Pre-registration may be done by contacting Debbie Brewer at 903-665-8911.
The Jefferson Carnegie Library is currently open for curbside service only, Monday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Next up, the Friends of the library are set to host “Fourth of July in November,” which will serve as a make up for the canceled Cake and Baked Goods Sale that is normally held each July during the Jefferson Salutes America event but was canceled this year due to COVID-19.
“Since our Fourth of July fundraiser was also canceled, we decided we would have our annual cake and pie auction through a Facebook live event on Nov. 21 on the library’s Facebook page,” Mills said.
The popular cake auction brings in thousands of dollars each year for the library’s children’s program.
“This fundraiser allows us to purchase the latest new children’s books and provide for our children’s program,” Mills said.
The library’s Facebook page can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/jeffersoncarnegielibrary/