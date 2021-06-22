JEFFERSON — Knock, knock. Who’s there? The Jefferson Carnegie Library’s first author event following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jefferson resident and expert salesman Douglas Thompson served as the historic library’s first author to debut a presentation about his book, following the library’s closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thompson previously published his book in January and it is currently available for sale on Amazon.
Thompson, who owns a bed and breakfast in Jefferson, published his first book, “Knock! Knock!” which follows his career and life experiences during his more than four decades in the sales industry.
“I have been in the insurance industry, life, health and accident and I first started in sales 45 years ago, going door to door selling insurance — one of the toughest professions anyone can do,” Thompson said previously. “I’ve never met anyone who said they dreamed of growing up and becoming a salesman — they’re usually recruited into it or inherit the business.”
Thompson said after working his way up from door to door sales to senior Vice President sales management positions at companies including Humana and United Healthcare, he has learned a few tricks of the trade and decided to share that knowledge in a funny, educational book.
“I’ve trained thousands of sales agents in just about every state of the U.S.,” Thompson said. “No one has really ever written a book about what it’s like to be a salesman or what it takes to be a successful sales agent. I’m a glass half full kind of person and find a way to turn everything into a positive. I’ve traveled, I’ve failed and I’ve succeeded and the book details some of those life experiences and lessons I’ve learned.”
Thompson said he had always wanted to write a book but it wasn’t until Kathy L. Murphy held her 2019 Pulpwood Queens Book Club event and guest author Echo Montgomery Garrett came to stay at his bed and breakfast that he began talking about his dream, resulting in a partner to help him co-author his first book.
The Kindle version of the book, released in late 2020, was number one on Amazon’s Kindle Business Book list for six weeks. The print version is now out and available at www.knockknockthebook.com.
Upon release, “Knock! Knock!” was also selected as an international Pulpwood Queens and Timber Guys February 2021 Bonus Book Club Selection.
“Knock! Knock!” will teach sales agents how to master their profession and have fun while doing it, Thompson said.
“The book is like a ride along, where a senior salesperson takes a newbie in the car and shows them the ropes. This book delivers a winning sales philosophy learned through years of experience and is illustrated by real life stories that I share along with multiple, what I call, ‘Knock-Knock Moments’ (or lessons and revelations learned) that have fueled my career and that I believe will help others.”
Thompson said the book is not just for sales agents by trade though.
“Everyone is in sales,” he said. “If you’re a parent, you’re in sales. You’re trying to get you child to do this instead of that. Everyone is in sales of some kind. If you have a job where you deal with people, you are in sales. This book is for everyone and it will help people learn how to get out of their comfort zone, increase their self-confidence and believe in themselves, all while having fun doing it.”