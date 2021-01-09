JEFFERSON — Fore!
The Friends of the Jefferson Carnegie Library are calling all golfers as they have announced their annual golf tournament fundraiser which benefits library programs.
The Friends of the Jefferson Carnegie Library Board President Stacy Mills said Thursday the group’s annual golf tournament fundraiser is set for 11:30 a.m. on March 27 at Wood Hollow Golf Course, located at 5121 McCann Road in Longview.
The four-member teams will get their lunch, 18 hole green fee and a golf cart, all for $75 per player.
Check in will begin at 11:30 a.m. on March 27 at the golf course, followed by lunch at noon and tee off times starting at 1 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded to the first place team, the golfer with the longest drive and the golfer with the closest drive to the pin. Mulligans will be allowed at a cost of two for $20.
All proceeds from the annual golf tournament go towards funding Jefferson Carnegie Library programs and operating costs.
To sign up, contact Debbie Brewer from 1 to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday at 301 West Lafayette Street in Jefferson, or by calling Brewer at 903-665-8911.