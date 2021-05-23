JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Carnegie Library in downtown Jefferson will re-open its doors to the public next month for the first time since its closure last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library, which has been operating in a drop off and pick up only style since last year, will re-open its doors to visitors on June 14.
The library’s hours will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
Hand sanitizer will be available to guests upon entry to the library and masks will be provided to those who do not have one.
Just days after re-opening, the library will host its first on-site event of the year with Jefferson author Doug Thompson on June 17.
Thompson will discuss his recent book, “Knock! Knock!” and share the lessons he has learned after years in the sales industry. Thompson will also offer book signings before and after his author presentation.
To learn more about Thompson and his book, or to purchase a copy, visit the Facebook page at www.knockknockthebook.com.
The author event with Thompson will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on June 17 on the second floor of the library.
“We are excited to welcome our community and visitors back to the library,” the library staff said in a statement last week.