JEFFERSON — While the Friends of the Jefferson Carnegie Library’s annual cake and pie auction had a different look this year, the event still managed to bring in the dough for the library’s programs.
Normally held each July during the city’s Salute to America Independence Day event, this year’s cake and pie auction benefit was forced to go virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the annual July Fourth event in Jefferson.
Despite the new look this year, Friends of Jefferson Carnegie Library President Stacy Mills said the sale was a success.
“We don’t have a final amount raised yet but we did much better than we thought we might,” Mills said Saturday. “It was hugely successful and once we got the technology worked out and people understood the process, it worked very well.”
The event ended up with 48 donated baked goods for auction on Saturday and Mills said every item sold.
“We had a wide variety of beautiful baked items and we are so thankful and appreciative of those who donated and those who generously purchased items to benefit our library’s children’s program,” Mills said. “This was a very successful fundraiser for us and we are very pleased and thankful.”
After a break for the upcoming holiday season, Mills said the Friends of the Jefferson Carnegie Library will be back at work planning for the spring golf tournament fundraiser.
To keep up with details on the spring golf tournament benefit and other library activities, follow the Jefferson Carnegie Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/jeffersoncarnegielibrary