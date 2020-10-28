JEFFERSON — Santa Claus is coming to town and he’s got some helpers in Jefferson from the Krewe of Hebe who work each year to raise money to purchase holiday gifts for families in need in Marion County.
The Krewe of Hebe, which also hosts Jefferson’s Mardi Gras Upriver weekend each spring, is now in its fourth year of managing Marion County Toys for Tots and its only fundraiser to benefit the program is coming up on Nov. 21 with the 11th annual Casino Night.
The Krewe of Hebe works each year to host the night of gaming and fun in an effort to raise the necessary funds needed to provided more than 350 Marion County families with Christmas presents for their children each holiday.
“We want to make sure all of our kids have a positive Christmas experience, by making sure everyone has something to open on Christmas morning,” Krewe of Hebe Board President and Marion County Toys for Tots Assistant Coordinator Amanda Turner said.
With the economic hit so family’s have had this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Krewe is hoping this year’s Casino Night is the biggest fundraiser ever to help cover the costs for any additional families needing assistance this Christmas.
Casino Night is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the Jefferson Visitors and Transportation Center, located at 305 E. Austin St. in downtown Jefferson.
“We will have a steak and potato dinner made by Lyle Spellings,” Turner said. “After 5 attire is requested, which can include anything from jeans and boots to cocktail dresses and suits.”
Drinks will be provided by R & K Distribution or guests can BYOB.
A live DJ will serve as the emcee and entertainer, and a silent and live auction will help the Krewe raise money for children’s Christmas gifts, as well as the Casino’s gaming tables offering Texas Hold ‘em, Blackjack, a Roulette table and more.
“The winnings from the Casino games will be used for the live and silent auction bidding at a rate of $10 per $100 of chips,” she said. “Some of the auction items we have this year include a Taurus 9mm pistol and an AR-15 .556 from Riverside.”
Game chips do not have actual monetary cash in value.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will run from about 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The casino’s gaming tables will open after dinner at 7:30 p.m., with the silent and live auctions to follow later at 9:30 p.m.
Any attendee who brings a new, unwrapped toy valued at more than $10 will receive $50 worth of game chips.
Tickets to the event are $50 per person or $350 for a table of eight guests and include $100 in chips per person, as well as the steak dinner. A sponsorship table can be purchased for eight guests for $500 and a company logo on a banner, steak dinner for the guests and $200 in chips per guest. For those who wish to skip the dinner and just hit the gaming tables, tickets can be purchased to enter the event at 8:30 p.m. for $35 per person or $65 per couple and includes $100 in chips per person.
Tickets this year must be purchased in advance by Nov. 16 as tickets will not be available at the door.
For more information about the event, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/963068110842558
To purchase tickets to the event or request a form for Marion County Toys for Tots application, contact Turner at (817) 291-1969 or visit www.mardigrasupriver.com. To donate an item for the silent or live auctions, contact Richard Turner at (903) 720-8265.
The Krewe is hoping the community will come out and support Casino Night like never before, in order to help them purchase more gifts for more children this Christmas.
“We provide gifts for more than 350 children each year,” Turner said. “We are expecting to probably have more requests for help this year due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”