Thanks to quick action and details provided by Jefferson citizens, a burglar is now in custody after attempting to burglarize City Drug.
On June 25, the Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to City Drug located at 109 W. Lafayette for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the officers discovered the suspect vehicle leaving the area of the drug store.
An investigatory traffic stop was then initiated on the vehicle, the operator then pulled over and proceeded to flee from the officer on foot. The suspect was apprehended shortly and later identified as Jules David Seals, 40, of Houston.
He was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of burglary of a building controlled substance present felony 3, unlawful use of criminal instrument state jail felony, possession of dangerous drug misdemeanor A, evading arrest or detention with previous conviction felony 3 and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces misdemeanor B. Bond was set at $92,515 for all charges.
According to information released by the police department, nearby neighbors saw and heard the burglary taking place and called 911 promptly. They were also able to provide dispatchers with information that allowed an arrest to be made swiftly.
“During our investigation we have learned that Seals did not act alone in the burglary and was spooked when the alarm went off sending every participant running. We have also learned and believe that the individuals are not local citizens,” Police Chief Florentino Perez said in a press release. “We would also like to thank Marion County Sheriff’s Office for assisting us and vigilant citizens who reported the unwanted thieves in our great city.”