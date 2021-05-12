JEFFERSON — The Jefferson city council swore in two aldermen on Monday during a special meeting and also heard from Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur about upcoming street closures downtown.
The council on Monday canvassed the votes and accepted the results of the recent city election which saw unopposed alderman Jim Finstrom re-elected in Ward 1 with 17 total votes. In Ward 3, incumbent alderman Victor Perot was beat out by challenger Richard Turner by 78 to 82 votes, respectively.
In Ward 2, incumbent alderwoman Tyrani Braddock and her challenger Robin Moore tied with 20 votes each. Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker said a special election to determine the winner of the seat will be forthcoming and more details will be available at the council’s upcoming May 18 meeting.
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur swore in both Finstrom and Turner on Monday and Perot congratulated Turner for his win.
The council also agreed to downtown street closures for May 15 due to the Jefferson High School prom and on May 22 for the historic Marion County Courthouse re-opening ceremony.
LaFleur then spoke to the council, seeking their support in opposing House Bill 4072 as he said it does nothing to help rural cities
“The state legislature has been in session for the past few weeks to take care of the state’s business,” LaFleur said. “I keep track of issues that would have things to do with Marion County and Jefferson and something that’s come across is House Bill 4072.”
He said the bill has an impact on Jefferson and Marion County in that the bill would switch them to a destination based sales tax instead of the city or county where products are sold.
In a destination based sales tax state, sales tax is collected based on the buyer’s location rather than the business’s location where the purchase or service was made. Sales tax would be based on the customer’s or purchaser’s state and local tax rates and would go to those entities rather than where the business is based.
If passed, the bill would go into effect Oct. 1.
“I’m a small business guy and this is not good for small business,” LaFleur said. “I think it would be a powerful message for a small north east Texas town to come out against this. The Longview Economic Development Corporation Chairman spoke against this too. Basically, I’m asking you to send a letter to our representatives and tell them the city of Jefferson is completely against this bill. The Chamber is sending a letter too.”
“I would like for you to oppose this bill and send notes to the state representatives’, senator’s and governor’s office,” he said.
The council unanimously voted to pen a letter to the state representatives opposing the bill.
