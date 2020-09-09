JEFFERSON — Jefferson city council members on Tuesday unanimously adopted both the city’s proposed 2020-21 fiscal budget and tax rate.
The balanced budget and increased tax rate for the 2020-21 fiscal year were unanimously adopted Tuesday by the council.
The adopted increased tax rate is $0.45 per $100 of home valuation, up from $0.434171 per $100 home valuation from last year.
“If we look at $0.434171, that doesn’t get us back to our income revenue last year of $830,000,” Jefferson Interim Mayor Victor Perot said previously. “We know that we cannot go above $0.450856 — that’s the top ceiling number before the public can petition for a rollback, so we don’t want to go that high. But if we go to $0.45, we are within the ability to raise it without the threat of rollback.”
Jefferson city council members on Tuesday also unanimously adopted about a $3.69 million balanced budget after previously asking each city department to cut their projected budget by 10 percent, due to the uncertain financial future of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect the city’s sales tax and tourism.
“The budget is actually down from last year by about $3.74 million,” Perot said previously.
Though the city’s departments reduced their budgets due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the adopted budget does include a salary for a new city administrator to be hired in the future.