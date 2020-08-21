JEFFERSON — Jefferson city council members on Tuesday unanimously a proposed balanced budget after adopting a proposed increased tax rate, due to a drop in property values.
“What we’re looking at right now on the proposed tax rate is $0.45 (per $100 of home valuation),” Jefferson Interim Mayor Victor Perot said on Tuesday. “If we look at $0.434171, that doesn’t get us back to our income revenue last year of $830,000. We know that we cannot go above $0.450856 — that’s the top ceiling number before the public can petition for a rollback, so we don’t want to go that high. But if we go to $0.45, we are within the ability to raise it without the threat of rollback.”
Perot said the city’s income revenue with a $0.45 per $100 of home valuation tax would be about $788,000, based on the current valuations.
Perot also said there is currently about $13 million worth of taxable property on the county’s protest list and it’s backed up due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He expects about $10 million of that to come back on the tax roll.
“If they move $10 million back into the current valuations, at the $0.45 rate, it comes to $830,000,” Perot said.
The council unanimously adopted the proposed increased tax rate of $0.45 per $100 home valuation and set a public hearing date of Sept. 1.
The city is also looking to adopt about a $3.69 million proposed balanced proposed budget after asking each city department to cut their projected budget by 10 percent, due to the uncertain financial future of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect the city’s sales tax and tourism.
The proposed budget was unanimously approved on Tuesday.
“The budget is actually down from last year by about $3.74 million,” Perot said.