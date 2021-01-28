JEFFERSON — Jefferson city council members recently discussed the city's job posting seeking to fill its vacant city administrator position and approved its 2021 road repairs project for bids.
Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker on Wednesday said the council posted the city administrator position the first week of January and as of last week had received about 20 applications.
"The posting is good for 30 days but I'd like to extend it another two weeks to make sure we get not only a good quantity but also a good quality of applications," Baker said.
Baker said he plans to have the position, which has been vacant since late 2018 when the council voted to oust Kevin Huckabee, filled by the May 1 elections.
Baker said the council also approved the city's $414,000 road paving contract for 2021 to now begin the bidding process and the project will now be advertised locally. Baker hopes to have the bids back in time to start the road repairs by the time the weather warms up, hopefully in March.
The $414,000 2021 road paving project consists of 14 roads that will be repaired and Baker has asked each alderman to keep a live list of roads in their respective Wards that need repaired from year to year.
The council also approved the installation of two new stop signs in town and the reinstitution of one old stop sign that had fallen many years ago.
"The stop sign at Dallas and Market streets near the old Hamburger store fell over years ago so we will replace that stop sign and install two new stop signs, one at Walnut and Henderson Streets, near Made in the Shade, and one at Walnut and Orleans Streets," he said. "This will help to slow cars down a bit as they drive through town so we can keep our residents and guests safe."
The council tabled an agenda item to move the Marion County Chamber of Commerce office into the old Jefferson Police Department building, pending discussion of an occupant agreement with the Chamber. The issue will be visited again in February's meeting.
Also tabled until February was a motion for the city's attorney services' annual contract.
The council did approve the purchase of three new Hart Intercivic voting machines at a cost of about $40,000. Baker said the machines are identical to the ones recently purchased by Marion County and Jefferson ISD.
Baker also discussed with council members during the meeting the need to update the city's website and payment services to allow for online credit card payments of residents' water bills and other purchases, including those at the Jefferson Transportation Center.
Baker said the city is working with Vera Bank to bring the online credit card payment option to the city's website.
The Jefferson Economic Development Corporation board and the Jefferson Tourism board will also return to giving quarterly reports and presentations to the city council, Baker said.