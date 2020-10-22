JEFFERSON — Jefferson city council members on Tuesday voted unanimously to move forward on a $450,000 road repair project in the city.
The $450,000 is made up of $300,000 leftover from a project that was held from last year, combined with $150,000 budgeted in the 2020-21 fiscal year city budget for road repairs this year, Jefferson Interim Mayor Victor Perot said Thursday.
Now the city will begin the process of forming a list of roads in the city needing repairs and then prioritizing that list, Perot said.
“This project is for all three wards of the city,” he said. “We don’t have a definite list of streets yet but we wanted to make sure we got the program approved and begin the process of naming the streets and then prioritizing them to see how far that $450,000 will go.”
Perot said it will likely be 2021 before the project gets underway.
“If the weather doesn’t cooperate, it could be spring of 2021 before the project begins,” Perot said. “It also depends on the availability of the contractor.”
The council also voted to spend a little more than $11,000 to hire the same firm as the Marion County Commissioners Court to perform the city’s redistricting.
“Marion County hired the same firm and since they will already be looking at those numbers of residents in and outside of the city, it made sense for us to decide to hire the same firm,” Perot said. “If you have a ward or district system, you have to redistrict every so often to make sure there is an equal number of residents in each ward.
The firm hired by Marion County contacted us and this was the perfect opportunity for us to do so.”
The redistricting results should be available sometime late in 2021, Perot said.
