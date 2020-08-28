JEFFERSON — Jefferson city council members on Tuesday voted in a special meeting to move the hearing for the city's proposed tax rate and budget to Sept. 8.
The hearing for the city's proposed increased tax rate and balanced budget was originally set for Sept. 1 but has now been moved to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Jefferson Transportation Center, located at 305 E. Austin Street in Jefferson.
“What we’re looking at right now on the proposed tax rate is $0.45 (per $100 of home valuation),” Jefferson Interim Mayor Victor Perot said last week. “If we look at $0.434171, that doesn’t get us back to our income revenue last year of $830,000. We know that we cannot go above $0.450856 — that’s the top ceiling number before the public can petition for a rollback, so we don’t want to go that high. But if we go to $0.45, we are within the ability to raise it without the threat of rollback.”
Perot said the city’s income revenue with a $0.45 per $100 of home valuation tax would be about $788,000, based on the current valuations.
Perot also said there is currently about $13 million worth of taxable property on the county’s protest list and it’s backed up due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He expects about $10 million of that to come back on the tax roll.
“If they move $10 million back into the current valuations, at the $0.45 rate, it comes to $830,000,” Perot said.
The city is also looking to adopt about a $3.69 million proposed balanced proposed budget after asking each city department to cut their projected budget by 10 percent, due to the uncertain financial future of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect the city’s sales tax and tourism.
“The budget is actually down from last year by about $3.74 million,” Perot said.