JEFFERSON — Jefferson City Council members on Tuesday voted to name an interim Mayor Pro-Tem that will serve for the next couple of months until after the city’s special election.

The council voted to name Ward 3 Alderman Ted Dickson as the Interim Mayor Pro-Tem, Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker said Thursday.

Dickson will serve in Baker’s stead in the event Baker is unable to attend a city council meeting or event.

The council also voted to hold a special June 22 election to decide the tie breaker between Ward 2 Alderman candidates Robin Moore and incumbent Tyrani Braddock.

Baker said after the Ward 2 alderman winner is decided and then sworn in during the July council meeting, the council will then vote to name the regular Mayor Pro-Tem.

The Ward 2 alderman special election will also include two days of early voting which have not yet been designated.

Braddock and Moore tied with 20 votes each during the May election.

