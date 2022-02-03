JEFFERSON — The City of Jefferson’s voting district maps will look significantly different when voters head to the polls in May.
The Jefferson City Council voted on Tuesday to adopt a resolution for a newly drawn map for redistricting of the city alderman wards, based on population information received during the 2020 U.S. Census.
Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker said previously the city had not performed redistricting of its three wards since the 1980s.
“We have three wards in the city and each ward has two alderman seats representing them,” Baker said.
Baker said the city council worked with demographers to redraw the city’s ward boundaries to better create a population balance within the required parameters. Due to a more than 10 percent differential in population between the City of Jefferson’s Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 3, the demographers made necessary shifts in the three voting districts to bring a population balance of less than five percent.
The newly drawn map is now in effect for the upcoming May city alderman elections, for which the filing period has already begun.
The alderman seats on the ballot this spring will include the Ward 1 seat currently held by David Westbrook, the Ward 2 seat currently held by Jamey Parsons and the Ward 3 seat currently held by Ted Dickson.
Westbrook and Parsons remain in their current wards and Dickson will be moved to Ward 1. Baker said Dickson does not plan to file for re-election.
The mayoral seat, of which Baker has applied for re-election, is not affected by redistricting as the mayoral seat is voted on at-large.
As of Wednesday, Baker said no candidates had filed for any of the alderman seats that will be on the May ballots.
Baker said the 2023 election will be most affected by the redistricting, as all three aldermen up for re-election at that time come from within the same ward as each other, due to the new boundary lines. The aldermen seats up for election next year are currently held by Robin Moore, Jim Finstrom and Richard Turner.
Also on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to increase Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez’s salary by $11,000 over the next five years. Perez will receive a $6,000 increase this year and $1,000 for each of the next five years. The pay increase will also leave Perez eligible for cost of living raises given each year to city staff following annual council budget meetings and adoption.
Baker on Tuesday also encouraged the council to begin the process of streamlining and updating the City of Jefferson handbook of ordinances. The council agreed to tackle the most important ordinances first and begin the slow and tedious process of updating the handbook, which only has one official hard copy available at the city office. The handbook is available online on the city’s website.