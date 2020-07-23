JEFFERSON — Jefferson city council members on Tuesday pledged to hire the city's next police chief from within current officers at the department.
The council is set to meet again next Tuesday during a special meeting to select the city's next police chief.
The city's most recent police chief Jason Carroll, resigned last month after community members voiced complaints over some of his social media posts which he apologized for and called insensitive. Carroll initially pledged to take sensitivity training but later resigned his post amid ongoing outrage from community members.
Carroll, a former Jefferson police officer recently promoted to police chief himself, replaced retiring police chief Gary Amburn who left the department at the end of 2019.
Council members also voted to allow several upcoming events in the city, as long as they meet Gov. Greg Abbott's guidelines for conducting gatherings during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The 18th Annual Diamond Don AHRMA Vintage National Motocross event at the Diamond Don RV Park and Event Center is set for Sept. 10-13, followed by the second annual Jefferson Antique Tractor Show Sept. 18-20. Next up is the 2020 Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards set for Oct. 15-18 and finally the Halloween Festival set for Oct. 31.
