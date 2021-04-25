JEFFERSON — Jefferson City Council members on Saturday unanimously selected Eric Kuykendall of Oklahoma to serve as the city’s next city administrator.
With the search narrowed down to two final candidates, Kuykendall of Talihina, Oklahoma and Sherry Roberts of Pritchett, the council unanimously voted during a special city meeting on Saturday to name Kuykendall the city’s next city administrator to replace former administrator Kevin Huckabee who was ousted in late 2018.
The council left about $80,000 in this year’s city budget to allow for the hiring of a new city administrator.
Kuykendall should return to Jefferson in the next couple of weeks to finalize his contract with the city and look for a home, he said.
“I’ve been a town administrator for the past 17 years, in Talihina, in Texas and in Florida,” Kuykendall said Saturday. “I was originally looking for some place I’d like to go to finish out my career, I plan to work about 12 more years, and I came up on this position in Jefferson. I have a cousin in the area and asked him about Jefferson and he spoke highly of this area. I also have a bit of a fishing addiction so this seems like a good place for that.”
Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker said Saturday Kuykendall’s qualifications and work experience impressed the council.
“We are extremely excited to have gone through this process and made this exciting hire for the town,” Baker said. “Both candidates were extremely qualified and had the right backgrounds and experience, which made it an extremely hard and tight decision for the council. Both seemed to embrace the right culture that we’re looking for, which further made it a close race. We have needs within the town both could have filled but we ultimately made a decision we’re really excited about.”
The search for the city’s next city administrator started with 18 applicants before being narrowed down to Pritchett and Kuykendall, who were both interviewed in final interviews by the council on Saturday before the vote was made.