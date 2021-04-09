JEFFERSON — The Jefferson City Council unanimously voted to table a decision to name a new city administrator and also unanimously declined to allow the new city administrator to live outside the city limits during a meeting Thursday.
A possible waiver would have allowed a newly-hired city administrator to live outside of Jefferson and Marion County while serving in their position leading the city.
The current city ordinance requires the city administrator to live in Jefferson within 90 days of their hire date, unless a majority of the council votes to allow a waiver excluding the city administrator from the ordinance.
The council unanimously declined to pass a waiver on Thursday for either of the city’s final two city administrator candidates, both of whom live outside of Jefferson, Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker said.
“One lives about 30 miles north of here and has family in that area and the other lives out of state,” Baker said.
The out-of-state candidate had looked at real estate properties in Jefferson but couldn’t find an affordable option with the city’s $80,000 city administrator salary, Baker said.
Each of the council members on Thursday said they had heard from and agreed with their constituents that the new city administrator should live in Jefferson, or at least Marion County.
“I agree,” Councilman Jim Finstrom said Thursday. “I prefer her to be invested in Jefferson and live here, and I’m concerned about that.”
Councilman Ted Dickson agreed.
“I’ve heard from the constituents in my ward and they agreed the city administrator should live within the county at least, if not the city limits,” he said.
With the council in full agreement on the denial of the residency waiver and both final candidates living outside of Jefferson, the issue of hiring the city’s next city administrator was tabled on Thursday.
Though the city hasn’t had a city administrator since September 2018, when the council voted to oust then controversial city administrator Kevin Huckabee, the council left the about $80,000 salary amount in this year’s proposed budget in the hopes of hiring a new city administrator.