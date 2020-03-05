JEFFERSON — The Jefferson city council on Tuesday voted in a split vote to hire its interim police chief to the role permanently.
The meeting included a closed session, followed by an open session vote to hire interim Jefferson Police Chief Jason Carroll as the department’s new, permanent chief to replace retired chief Gary Amburn.
The special called meeting Tuesday was the first meeting conducted with new interim Mayor Victor Perot, following the sudden resignation of former Mayor Charles “Bubba” Haggard last month.
The council first voted to appoint Carroll as interim chief in December in a split vote with alderwoman Tyrani Braddock casting the dissenting vote.
Braddock again was the lone dissenting vote on Tuesday.
Braddock said she was voting against the hire “on the grounds that we have not done any interviews.”
Perot, alderwoman Kay McKinnon, and aldmermen David Westbrook and Jim Finstrom all voted in favor of the hire on Tuesday. Alderman Shawn Humphrey was absent.
“I have some concerns,” Jefferson city alderwoman Tyrani Braddock said. “So out of all the others that we have in the police department, this was our final decision of who is going to take Amburn’s place, even though it’s just for now? It has to be this person, you can’t recommend other people? I just have concerns and just feel like there might be other people that could take the position and it’s just temporary as well.”
Then mayor Bubba Haggard responded, saying Carroll was the highest ranking officer in the department under Amburn.
“Jason is the sergeant, the next one down, the highest ranking member of who’s left and it was just to name an interim until we can come back,” Haggard said. “I was hoping it would be next month at the regular council meeting and then that can be you all’s decision at that point.”
Amburn announced his retirement in November and retired Dec. 31.
Carroll will continue to oversee four full time officers in the department.
Amburn is now seeking a seat on the Jefferson city council in the upcoming May election. A video of Tuesday’s city council meeting can be viewed online at the Marion County Herald by visiting https://marioncoherald.com .