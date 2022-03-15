JEFFERSON — Shoppers looking for some good deals can head on over to the annual Jefferson City Wide Rummage Sale hosted by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce later this month.
The City Wide Rummage Sale, which is hosted twice a year - in the spring and fall - gives guests and sellers a chance to turn one man's trash into another's treasure.
“This is for anyone and everyone, businesses or residents,” Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Moore said previously.
The spring City Wide Rummage Sale is set for March 31 and April 1 and 2 throughout the city in Jefferson.
The registration fee for sellers is $20 and sign up is available at the Chamber office, located at 111 E. Austin St. in downtown Jefferson.
Shoppers are provided a map of all registered sellers so they can drive throughout the bayou city, snatching up deals.
For those sellers who do not have a location in town to display their goods, Heritage Baptist Church, located at 825 U.S. 259 in Jefferson, is providing their parking lot for participants to set up selling booths.
To reserve a space at Heritage, call the church office at 903-665-8865.
For more information about the City Wide Rummage Sale, or to obtain a map, visit the Chamber's website at www.marioncountychamber.org.
The Chamber also announced the Excelsior House Hotel and the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club are hosting a St. Patrick's Day Irish Day Stew Dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. The menu will include stew, fresh bread, desserts, water, and tea. Tickets are $15 per person and will be served in the hotel’s ballroom. For more information, call the Excelsior House Hotel at 903-665-2513.