JEFFERSON — Shoppers looking for some good deals can head on over to Jefferson the beginning of April for the annual, spring City-Wide Rummage Sale hosted by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
All across the city, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 1, 2 and 3, businesses and residents will have their wares out for sale in front of their shops or in their yards for the city-wide sale that’s held each spring and fall.
“This is for anyone and everyone, businesses or residents,” Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Moore said Friday.
Event organizer Jim Stacey said the event is free to all who wish to participate this year.
‘In years past, we have charged a registration fee for those that participate in the sale but this year, it’s free,” he said Friday. “We will also have a map available for shoppers of all the participating sellers. To be included in the map, the deadline to sign up to participate is March 26.”
To participate in the sale, businesses or residents can call the Chamber at 903-665-2672.
To keep up with updates of the sale, follow the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/462096411643107