JEFFERSON — East Texas’ favorite, historic bayou town is offering up some good deals for shoppers this weekend, as well as some fun for a good cause.
The Jefferson bi-annual City-wide Rummage Sale kicks off Friday and runs throughout the weekend, meanwhile the Shady Lady Dancing Witches will dust off their hats and brooms this year for the second annual Dance for a Cause benefiting the Texas Lions Camp.
City-Wide Rummage Sale
Those looking for some unique finds and some great shopping can head on over the Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s fall City-Wide Rummage Sale in downtown Jefferson that kicks off at 8 a.m. Friday. The sale will run through 5 p.m. Friday, run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
“We have this big, city-wide sale twice a year, in the spring and the fall,” Marion County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kari Alexander said in the spring. “We average about 20 to 30 participants each sale. It’s a nice size sale and runs through Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”
The sale will include Jefferson residents who will set up sales at their homes and others who will set up tents on Austin Street in downtown Jefferson between Sammy’s Primetime Steakhouse and Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club. There will also be booths set up at the Jefferson Flea Market.
Maps of participating homes and organizations will be available on the Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s website at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The maps online will be available for download to guests’ phones so they can travel with the information throughout the day. The Chamber’s website is www.jefferson-texas.com.
Maps will also be available in print on the bench in front of the Chamber, located at 120 E. Austin St.
In addition to directions to each participant of the sale, the maps will also include a description of the items for sale at each location, Alexander said.
For more information about the event, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/485547135563414/
The Shady Lady Dancing Witches of Jefferson will take up their hats and brooms again Friday to kick off the month long Dancing for a Cause event, which benefits the Texas Lions Camp for special needs children.
Each October, the ladies will host dances each Friday and Saturday nights throughout the month at Made in the Shade and guests are invited to give donations to the cause.
The first dance will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Made in the Shade Courtyard, located at 118 East Henderson Street in Jefferson. Saturday’s dance will begin at 7 p.m. at the Made in the Shade Courtyard.
The ladies will also dance this year at 8 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Texas Sounds International Country Music Festival event, located at 119 West Austin Street in Jefferson. The ladies will again dance at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 at 113 East Austin Street during the Taste of Jefferson event.
At 6:30 p.m. on every Friday and 7 p.m. on every Saturday throughout October, the ladies will dance at the Made in the Shade Courtyard and guests are invited to shop inside the store before and after the dance.
For more information about the dancing witches, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/madeintheshadejeffersontexas/