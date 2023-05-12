Jefferson Elementary School has selected the students of the month for April and presented their awards along with having their picture taken.
The students of the month were chosen for exhibiting qualities at school including trustworthiness, respect, caring, citizenship, responsibility and fairness. For this month, each of the students selected were from the second grade. This comes after all of the students selected for the previous month, in March, were from the first grade.
Each month, the students are selected by staff of the district and led by Academic Dean of Students Loriel Lloyd, who presents the award to the students and has their picture taken to showcase to the school as well as on the district’s Facebook page.
For the month of April, there were eight second grade students selected including Heidi Crooks, Alexis Durden, Coraline Gonzalez, Ja’Quan King, Rylee Morris, Brayden Ray, Carson Robinson and Kaydreion Warren.
The students selected each month tell more about themselves including their favorite part of school, what they want to be when they grow up and a fun fact about themselves. This month, many of the students selected recess and math as their favorite part of school, some wanted to become law enforcement officers, teachers and even a football player when they grew up, with one even commenting on their fun fact as being a member of “the All Star Football team.”
Due to the school schedule, there will not be any students selected as Students of the Month for May.