Several school districts in the area including Jefferson ISD, Karnack ISD, and Elysian Fields ISD celebrated the first day of school for the new 2023-24 school year on Monday.
Jefferson ISD
Jefferson ISD welcomed students back across their campuses Monday morning to start their first day of school for the new academic year. Jefferson High School Principal Jerry Brannen described the first day back for students as proceeding fairly smooth.
“We had some bumps in the road, as you’re always going to do with schedules and all that on the first day of school,” said Brannen.
Brannen is beginning his third year as the Jefferson High School principal following Michael Walker’s promotion to Jefferson ISD superintendent. He says both the students and staff are more familiar with expectations at the school now, which helps everyone kick off the school year more effectively.
“It’s 10,000 times better because I’m starting that third year,” explained Brannen. “Most of my staff understands what I expect and the kids know the expectations. I try and let them be kids, but they also understand that we’ve got to have some rules and we’re going to follow those rules. I try and be firm and fair and consistent with them in everything I do.”
The school is anticipating some challenges in the upcoming academic year relating to accountability updates that have yet to be finalized by the state, however, overall the district is ready to begin the academic year with a busy schedule in the first week including the distribution of Chromebooks, class meetings, volleyball game, football scrimmage and the Meet the Bulldogs event with a Back to School Bash afterwards on Friday.
“I want us to have the best educational program around,” said Brannen. “I want all the distinctions we can get. I want this to be top-notch. And I think some of our teachers are going to step up to that challenge this year.”
Elysian Fields ISD
Elysian Fields ISD experienced a widespread power outage affecting the local area, which forced the district to release all students early at 10:15 a.m. for their first day of school on Monday.
According to Panola Harrison Electric, the outage impacted all of their Texas-based customers. EFISD monitored the situation and announced on social media that the schools would be welcoming students back on Tuesday once the power had been restored.
“The first day of school didn’t quite go as planned due to a power outage in Elysian Fields, but our classrooms were decorated and ready to welcome students for the 2023-24 school year at Elysian Fields Middle School and Elysian Fields High School! Read the announcement posted on the official Elysian Fields ISD Facebook page which shared various pictures classrooms prepared for the first day of school. “We will try again Tuesday!”
Panola Harrison Electric announced via social media at 8:45 a.m. that services were experiencing a widespread outage and provided an update at 11:26 a.m. to disclose that repair crews had located a bad arrestor which caused the outage.
Karnack ISD
Karnack ISD welcomed students back to campus for their first day of school in the 2023-24 school year and celebrated with a reported rise of enrollment, according to Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson.
“Karnack had a great first day! Enrollment is up, and it was great to see students and teachers smiling,” said Dickson.
Karnack ISD will be working with the recently announced lone finalist Angela Fitzpatrick, who is set to take over the position of superintendent, until Dickson’s official retirement on Dec. 15. Fitzpatrick is entering her 19th year as a public school educator and recently commented on the new opportunity at Karnack ISD.
“I am honored to support and serve the staff of Karnack ISD as we create exceptional learning experiences for students,” said Fitzpatrick.