JEFFERSON — A City-wide Rummage Sale, Tractor Show, Artisans Market and Bike Show are all set in Jefferson this month.
City-Wide Rummage Sale
The Annual City-Wide Rummage Sale is set for Sept. 16. People and merchants from all over town search their attics and storerooms to find all the great “treasures” hidden away, pull them out and put them on sale.
The sale will be taking place all over Jefferson, with maps available at the Chamber of Commerce office and online. For more information, call (903) 665-2672.
Artisans/Makers Market
The Artisans/Makers Market is Sept. 16-18. Shoppers can browse one-of-a-kind handmade items such as paintings, jewelry, crafts and more. The market opens at 10 a.m. at Art on the Bayou, 205 N. Walnut St. in Jefferson. Call (903) 601-4499 or (903) 665-8966.
Antique Tractor Show and Parade
The fourth annual Antique Tractor Show is Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The main streets in Jefferson will be closed to traffic to accommodate antique tractors, antique trucks, working and stationary antique engines. Swap meet vendors welcome. Event includes tractor parade, slow tractor race and lots of unique awards. Set-up early on Friday. Free admission to the public and exhibitors.
Rallye and Bike Show
The 37th Lake O’ Pines Norton Owners Association Rallye & Bike Show is Sept. 30. The rallye draws more than 300 people displaying over 100 of the finest vintage motorcycles anywhere in the country. Join the fun at Diamond Don’s RV Park & Event Center, which is just one mile outside of Jefferson. Participate in field events, display your bike in show and ride in the rolling concourse. Open to the public – gate fees apply. For more information, go to http://www.ntnoa.org.
Historic Jefferson Railway Labor Day Train
The Labor Day Express Train is Sept. 3 at the Historic Jefferson Railway. The celebration includes a stop at the Diamond Don Gator Pit for alligator feeding (weather permitting). Narrated historical day tours are at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Celebrate Labor Day at the Historic Jefferson Railway as they end the summer season. Come see the Support Our Troops display that honors the United States Military. Active Military personnel ride free. Call (866) 398-2038, text (903) 742-2041, go to www.jeffersonRailway.com or email info@JeffersonRailway.com for more information.
Diamond Don Vintage Motocross
The Diamond Don International AHRMA Vintage Motocross is Sept. 3-12. Events include golf on Wednesday, dual sport adventure on Thursday, cross country and trials on Friday, vintage Motocross on Saturday and post-vintage on Sunday.
Saturday and Sunday also include 100cc and XR200cc revenge races. Open to the public – gate fees apply. Visit www.DiamondDon.com for more info.
Sons of the Pioneers
Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players are sponsoring a Sept. 3 concert by the Sons of the Pioneers.
According to several board members who are selling tickets, there are still a number of tickets left in the general admission seating area of Sections A and B and some left also in the VIP sections, second row seating. General admission tickets are $30 per person, and the VIP seats are reserved at $55 per person and only two rows are designated for the concert like last year’s concert that drew almost 300 visitors to the city for its first Pioneer Days celebration.
The Sons of the Pioneers are one of the oldest, continuously successful musical groups of the United States that travel the world spreading the melodious old music of the early “cowboy era” of the country with “Cool, Cool Water” and “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” as well as many others.
To purchase tickets, go by The Willow Tree, 211 Polk St. or call (903) 601-4515 or visit www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com.