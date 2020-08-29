JEFFERSON — The Mary Lou Glass Park and Fitness Trail is now refurbished, after the Jefferson ISD student and her father that took on the project got a helping hand from the school district.
Jefferson ISD fourth grader Ella Godfrey and her father and Jefferson ISD trustee Kevin Godfrey took on the project of refurbishing the trail in May after stumbling upon its disheveled state during a bike ride.
The two created a Facebook page and donation account and began going out each week to work on removing trash, overgrown weeds, planting new flowers and ordering exercise equipment and benches.
The fitness trail, which is near Jefferson Junior High School, was originally built in 1992 in dedication to former Jefferson Junior High School coach and teacher Mary Lou Glass who died in 1991. Throughout the years, the trail has become grown over and in need of some care.
Ella and Kevin quickly realized the trail would need some more expensive and extensive rehab, including re-paving. Luckily, Jefferson ISD had just taken on a summer project of re-paving all of the district’s driveways and parking lots and once realizing the refurbished trail could also be used by students, the school board voted to re-pave the trail while doing the rest of the work across the district.
The fitness trail will be only the second trail in the city that community members can use for outdoor leisure.
The trail runs along the north side of Jefferson Junior High School and Kevin said four times around is a mile.
“We have the trail downtown by the water and the track at the high school but the Mary Lou Glass trail has beautiful shade over about half of the trail from the elm and pine trees and there are some very slight hills that make for a great fitness trail,” Kevin said.
“It’s a great alternative for the students,” he said. “We are so excited to give this back to our city.”
With the money donated from community members, the father daughter duo purchased exercise equipment which will be in next week.
Kevin said he hopes to have a grand opening celebration at the park sometime in October. In the meantime, the trail is open and usable.
To see a video of the finished trail, visit here: https://www.facebook.com/kevrock/videos/10221555971544112
To keep up with updates and coming events at the trail, follow the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/597588021106527.