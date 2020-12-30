JEFFERSON — East Texans more than ready to say adios to 2020 and welcome in 2021 can rock in the New Year in downtown Jefferson at two different businesses that are set to host New Year’s Eve parties.
Historic Jefferson Hotel
The Historic Jefferson Hotel, which just held its first in house paranormal ghost hunt event, is now gearing up for its New Year’s Eve party and there are still rooms up for rent on the holiday.
Owner Jeromy and Pam Jones who recently re-opened the historic and reportedly haunted hotel, are set to host a BYOB New Year’s Eve party, complete with a champagne toast for the New York City ball drop on TV, and a live DJ to rock in 2021 and say farewell to 2020.
Guests to the hotel’s first New Year’s Eve party do not have to rent a room to join the party and can instead pay a $20 entry fee. Food and fun will be had by all and those guests wishing to stay the night in one of the hotel’s newly remodeled rooms can make a reservation by visiting the hotel’s website at www.historicjefferson.com or by calling 901-468-3551.
Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club
Just down the road from the Historic Jefferson Hotel, another famous Jefferson hotspot will also be ringing in 2021 with a rocking New Year’s Eve party.
Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club and Restaurant is set to host its annual New Year’s Eve party with a Jumanji theme.
Guests can show up at 9 a.m. dressed like and ready to party like an animal to go along with the Jumanji themed party that will include live music provided by the White Trash Wannabes band.
Guests will also be invited to join in a champagne toast at midnight. Cover charge is $15 per adult or $25 per couple. The party is in conjunction with Rockhouse Productions and shot specials will be available all night.
For more information, visit Auntie Skinner’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AuntieSkinners