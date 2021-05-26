JEFFERSON — The Historic Jefferson Railway owners “Diamond Don” Rainey and Francene Rainey are gearing up for their annual Civil War Living History Day “Day of Learning” set for Friday in Jefferson.
The annual event, which is open to both students and the public, will be hosted at the Diamond Don Event Center, located at 1602 State Highway 49 East, with the train rides at the Historic Jefferson Railway, located at 400 East Austin Street in Jefferson.
The event is set for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday and guests can expect to see Diamond Don’s famous gunboat and cannon in action during Great Locomotive Chase and Andrews Raid re-enactment.
The narrated train tours will depart at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m.
Francene Rainey said Tuesday the event will continue in the event of rain but if the weather worsens to thunderstorms, they will announce alternate plans. A decision will be made on Friday morning, she said.
The Great Locomotive Chase train rides and Andrews Raid Re-enactment will continue to run throughout the weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The tours will depart at 11 a.m. and 12:30, 2:30 and 4 p.m. on Saturday and at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The narrated tours and battle will re-enact the Civil War’s most gripping railroad story, including the Battle of Port Jefferson on the Big Cypress Bayou. Living history camps will be set up along the river throughout the weekend and re-enactors are invited to camp the weekend at Diamond Don RV Park.
For reservations, tickets and schedules, visit www.JeffersonCivilWarDays.com.
Next up, the Historic Jefferson Railway will host special Father’s Day Express rides on June 19 on its gas-powered locomotive. The rides will include a stop at the Diamond Don Gator Park for an alligator feeding, if weather permits.
The Narrated Historical Day Tours: 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. and fathers will receive a 10 percent discount when riding with their children.
Following the special rides for dad, the railway will get patriotic with special July Fourth weekend rides on July 3 and 4. Guests that weekend are invited to come see the “Support Our Troops” displays that honor the U.S. military.
Active duty military personnel will ride free.