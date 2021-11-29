JEFFERSON — Jolly Ol' Saint Nicholas himself came out to Jefferson on Saturday to help the bayou city get into the Christmas spirit during the annual Christmas parade and Enchanted Forest lighting ceremony.
Jefferson gets in Christmas spirit with parade, Enchanted Forest lighting
Bridget Ortigo
