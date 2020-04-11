JEFFERSON — Though historic Jefferson’s tourism has been greatly reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic that has seen so many businesses forced to close, one Jefferson business owner has found a way to show off her beautiful city virtually.
Historic Jefferson Ghost Walk Tour Founder Jodi Breckenridge, who also hosts the bi-annual History, Haunts and Legends Paranormal Conference, is hosting a virtual Facebook live history tour of Jefferson at 8 p.m. today.
“We are going to do a Facebook live tour on Saturday,” Breckenridge said. “It will be a little different than our regular tours but I thought it would be a fun way to share some of Jefferson’s history and ghost stories while everyone is stuck at home.”
The popular weekly ghost tours and the paranormal conference set for last week have all been canceled due to the shelter in place orders so Breckenridge found a way around the new restrictions where everyone can still enjoy her historic and haunted city.
“I know a lot of people are quarantined at home and looking for something to entertain themselves,” she said Friday. “I’ve actually had people calling wanting to know if I’m still doing tours. This is a way to introduce people to Jefferson and the tour that might not have ever been here before — hopefully intriguing them enough to come and visit when we are able to open our doors to everyone again.”
The Facebook Live Donation Tour will be available for free though donations are accepted. To access the tour, visit her website at http://jeffersonghostwalk.com/ or the Facebook Donation Tour site at https://www.facebook.com/events/1042552916131481/
“We have enjoyed doing the tours for 20 years, and we have sure missed doing them since COVID- 19 stopped us,” Breckenridge said. “Donations will be happily accepted and much appreciated during this down time, but are not required. If you’re wanting to make a donation you can do so by Paypal at Jodi@jeffersonghostwalk.com, or by calling 903-601-3375. You can also make a donation from your computer by visiting the website. Go to our ghost walk website @Jeffersonghostwalk.com and purchase any ticket listed. If you are using your cell phone it will give you an error code so just scroll to the very bottom of the webpage and push the classic button.”