JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Community Center board plans to peacefully protest, today, for the removal of a Confederate monument located outside of the 1912 Marion County Courthouse.
“We’ve got a Confederate monument in front of our courthouse,” said Ricky Harrington, a member of the board.
He said they’ve advocated for the removal before, to no avail. Harrington said they decided now was a great time to renew their outcry as communities, globally, are starting to recall for the removal of Confederacy symbols, in the wake of protests over the May 25 officer-involved killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.
While some see Confederate monuments as a symbol of heritage and history, Harrington said such symbols have been offensive, serving as a reminder of past and present racism.
“That Confederate monument only stood for white supremacy,” said Harrington. “You can read about it (the racial history of it) in a history book.”
He said advocates for the removal do not believe such monuments should particularly be in front of a public building that’s supposed to represent justice for all.
“You shouldn’t have to see it in your face every day,” he said.
“We’ve kind of said some things about it a while back about it,” he said. “Since this death has occurred, those monuments have come to the forefront of this, as well.”
Harrington said now is the time to address the concern once again as people across the nation take a stand against racial inequality and injustice.
“We have issues like every other community have — not so much with the police — but our monument, education system, housing system — a full range of things we need to start trying to attend to,” said Harrington. “What a better time now.
“We’re having renovations done over there now,” he said, adding it’s the perfect time to address the concern.
Protesters will meet at 2:30 p.m. today at the Jefferson Transportation & Visitor Center at 305 E. Austin St., and peacefully march to the courthouse, starting at 3 p.m.